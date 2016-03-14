South Carolina ex-trooper admits shooting unarmed black motorist

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (Reuters) - A white former South Carolina highway patrolman pleaded guilty on Monday to shooting and wounding an unarmed black motorist during a traffic stop at a gas station in 2014 that was captured on video, a court spokeswoman said.

Ex-trooper Sean Groubert, 36, admitted assault and battery “of a high and aggravated nature” and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced, said Fifth Judicial Circuit spokeswoman Nicole Holland.

The shooting came as U.S. law enforcement agencies face close scrutiny over allegations of excessive force against black people and other minorities. Police killings of unarmed African-American men have triggered national protests and the emergence of the “Black Lives Matter” civil rights movement.

In dashcam footage of the incident released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Groubert can be seen firing his weapon four times at Levar Jones, a driver who he pulled over at a Richland County gas station for a seat belt violation.

Jones was standing outside his car, but had reached back inside the vehicle. The driver then backed up quickly, facing the trooper, his hands in the air as the trooper shouted at him and fired the shots. Groubert ordered him to “Get on the ground!” and “Put your hands behind your back!”

“I was just grabbing my license!” Jones says on the video. “Why did you shoot me?”

Jones was struck by one bullet and hospitalized.

The footage of the incident went viral and provoked outrage among many viewers, and Groubert was relieved of his duties as a highway patrolman.

Groubert will learn how long he will spend in prison after the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation, Holland said.