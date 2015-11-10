South Carolina college officer kills car thief suspect on campus

(Reuters) - A South Carolina college police officer shot and killed a suspected car thief on campus late Monday, triggering a lockdown at the school, police said.

A police spokesman said the officer opened fire after the suspect hit him with a vehicle as he attempted to flee the scene. The officer was not badly hurt.

Another suspect fled on foot and was arrested. The identities of the two suspects was not yet known.

Spartanburg Methodist College, near Greenville in the north of the state, urged students and staff to shelter indoors amid reports of gunshots on school grounds.