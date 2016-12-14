Dylann Roof is seen in this June 18, 2015 handout booking photo provided by Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Courtesy of Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

CHARLESTON, S.C. A 72-year-old woman testified on Wednesday that she cowered under a table as Dylann Roof killed nine fellow worshippers at a historic black church in South Carolina and that he told her she was being spared so she could share the story of the massacre.

Polly Sheppard was the last witness to testify for the prosecution. Immediately after she recounted for the jury the bloodshed at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Roof told the judge he did not want to testify and the defense rested its case.

Jurors also heard a tape of Sheppard calling emergency dispatchers for help after the shootings on June 17, 2015.

"Please come," she said, describing how a white gunman had shot the church's pastor and others attending a Bible study.

(Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bill Trott)