Attorney Andy Savage (L), an attorney working for former police officer Michael Slager, speaks with Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson during jury selection in Slager's murder trial in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool

CHARLESTON, S.C. A jury of 11 whites and one black was selected on Wednesday for the trial of Michael Slager, a white former North Charleston police officer accused of murder in the shooting death of unarmed black motorist Walter Scott last year.

Slager, 34, was arrested and charged with murder in April 2015 after a bystander's cellphone video emerged showing him firing eight times at the back of Scott, 50, who was fleeing.

The video reignited a national debate over police use of deadly force against black men in America and the dangers of working as a law-enforcement officer in a heavily armed country.

Defense attorneys will say Slager felt threatened when Scott grabbed the officer's stun gun after a struggle and pointed it at the officer.

Six white men, five white women and one black man were chosen to hear evidence and render a verdict in the case. The alternates are two white men, two white women and two black women. The group was selected by lawyers from about 180 potential jurors who reported for jury duty on Monday.

The jury will be sworn in and opening statements will begin Thursday, after which Scott's family planned to address the media, a family spokesman said.

During elimination of jurors to reach the final 12 seated jurors and six alternates, prosecutors challenged the defense's strikes of jurors, saying they were illegally made on the basis of race.

Seven of the defense's nine strikes were against minorities.

After a defense attorney named his reasons for each of the seven minority jurors he eliminated, prosecutors dropped their objection.

Reasons the defense gave for striking minority jurors included expression of anti-gun sentiment, lack of education or education not suitable for the defense's case, and trouble with the English language.

One juror worked at the same place as a witness in the case. Another was struggling to pay child support, as Scott was on April 5, 2015, when Slager stopped him for a broken tail light.

Slager, who was dismissed from the force, pleaded not guilty and was released from jail on bond in early January.

