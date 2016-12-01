North Charleston police officer Michael Slager sits in the courtroom during his murder trial at the Charleston County court in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Post and Courier/Pool

CHARLESTON, S.C. Jurors weighing a murder charge against a white former South Carolina police officer, accused of shooting and killing a fleeing black motorist in North Charleston in April 2015, resumed their deliberations on Thursday.

The stakes for ex-patrolman Michael Slager, 35, are high: If found guilty of murder in 50-year-old Walter Scott's death, a state court judge could sentenced him to up to life in prison.

A guilty verdict for a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter would carry between two to 30 years behind bars.

Eleven white people and one black person on the jury will decide Slager's fate in a case that gained widespread attention after a bystander's cellphone video footage of the officer shooting at Scott's back was made public.

The shocking video added fuel to a national debate over the excessive use of force by U.S. law enforcement against minorities in the wake of police killings of black men in cities including New York, Baltimore and Ferguson, Missouri.

Jurors, who viewed the video multiple times and heard testimony from dozens of witnesses during the trial in Charleston over the past month, deliberated for about an hour Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, the jury had visited the empty lot where the incident between Slager and Scott unfolded after the patrolman stopped the motorist for a broken brake light.

Scott fled the traffic stop, likely because he was behind on child support payments and feared arrest, prosecutors said.

He was not armed, but Slager's lawyers said the officer did not know that at the time of the confrontation.

Slager testified this week that Scott resisted his orders to stop and then grabbed his stun gun as the two men scuffled. Feeling "total fear," Slager said, he pulled out his gun and opened fire until he had stopped the threat.

Prosecutors, however, argued the video proved Slager was not in danger when he fired eight shots at the fleeing Scott, hitting him with five bullets.

(Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bernadette Baum)