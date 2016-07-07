Train device flashes pink to guide pregnant South Korean women to seats

A South Korean city plans to introduce an alarm that flashes a pink light on trains and buses to prompt commuters to give up their seats to pregnant women.

The Beacon device uses bluetooth technology and lights up beside priority seats when a pregnant woman, with the associated app on her smartphone, moves within 2 meters (6.6 feet) of the alarm.

The device drew praise from commuters after a trial was launched in April on trains between the country's second biggest city of Busan and the neighboring city of Gimhae, as it helped identify whether a woman was pregnant.

"It is hard to tell if they are pregnant when they are in the early stages," said 24-year-old passenger, Han dong-jin.

"In this respect, it is a very nice campaign."

City officials have said they hope to widen the program to more train and bus lines by the end of the year.