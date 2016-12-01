FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
South Korea says to pursue more unilateral sanctions against North Korea
#World News
December 1, 2016 / 6:03 AM / 9 months ago

South Korea says to pursue more unilateral sanctions against North Korea

North Korean flag flatters on the top of 160-metre tower at North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong in this picture taken from the Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, November 22, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Thursday it will pursue further unilateral sanctions against rival North Korea in the wake of its fifth and largest nuclear test in September.

The announcement followed new United Nations Security Council sanctions on North Korea on Wednesday, aimed at cutting Pyongyang's annual export revenue by a quarter in response to the September nuclear test.

"Following this resolution, we will develop diplomatic pressure and sanctions against North Korea in all directions, and quickly deploy unilateral sanctions with the U.S., Japan, EU and other friendly countries," South Korean foreign ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck told a routine briefing.

Cho did not provide any details about the new sanctions, or when they would be implemented.

Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae; Writing by James Pearson; Editing by Paul Tait

