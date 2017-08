JUBA (Reuters) - Gunfire erupted again in parts of South Sudan capital Juba on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, after gunbattles between rival troops last week raised fears over a fragile peace process in Africa's newest country.

A Reuters witness said shooting could be heard in Gudele and Jebel suburbs of Juba, near the military barracks that hosts troops loyal to the country's vice president Riek Machar.