5 months ago
South Sudan rebels say raid jail, capture town on Ugandan border
March 28, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 5 months ago

South Sudan rebels say raid jail, capture town on Ugandan border

Denis Dumo

1 Min Read

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudanese rebels said they had taken control of a town on the Ugandan border and killed 14 soldiers in the fighting, an account dismissed on Tuesday as "ridiculous and unfounded" by the government.

The SPLM-IO insurgents loyal to former vice president Riek Machar said they freed prisoners from the jail in Kajo-Keji early on Monday around 100km (60 miles) south of the capital Juba.

The government said the rebels had raided the prison, freed a number of people it described as prisoners-of-war, then left.

"It is lies created by the rebels that they have killed and captured people," government army spokesman Santo Domic Chol said.

The United Nations says at least a quarter of South Sudan's population has been displaced in a three-year civil war triggered by President Salva Kiir's decision to sack Machar in 2013.

Many people in and around Kajo-Keji have fled to Uganda to escape the fighting.

Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Andrew Heavens

