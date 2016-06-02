South32 sees more pain ahead for miners

A sign adorns the building where Australian miner South32 has their office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015.

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's South32 Ltd expects base metals and coal prices to give up recent gains, inflcting more pain on debt heavy rivals who will eventually be forced to shut loss-making operations, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Spun off by BHP Billiton a year ago with little debt, South32 produces nickel, manganese, aluminium and coal, commodities that have all slumped over the past year due to oversupply and slowing growth in China.

Chief Executive Graham Kerr said the rebound in coal and metals prices during the current quarter is unsustainable, given that markets are still oversupplied.

"I think there's a little bit of pain still to come," Kerr told Reuters in an interview.

South32 faces a strike this month over a pay dispute at its Colombian Cerro Matoso operation, one of the world's largest producers of ferronickel, where a two-week strike last year forced BHP to declare force majeure.

Kerr said talks were continuing with workers at the mine, which is still losing money even after a round of job cuts over the past six months, but said the company hopes to avert a strike.

"From our perspective, the starting position is not to have significant increases in awards and benefits and pay," he said.

The operation is the only one among South32's mines that is now struggling to break even, he said, as nickel prices remain weak, ore grades are declining and the cost base remains high.

The company would not hesitate to halt production if it continues to bleed cash at Cerro Matoso, he said.

"We've shown in some of our decisions over the last 12 months where we have shut in capacity - whether it be manganese ore, or alloys or aluminium - we're not afraid to mothball things if we can't generate cash," he said.

Kerr played down the prospect of near-term acquisitions. The company wants to post another solid set of earnings and see its share price rebound further before making the leap, as it wants to use shares, rather than debt, to fund any deals.

South32 has said it would be willing to buy out its partner Anglo American's 40 percent stake in their manganese mining and smelting joint venture, but Kerr said there was no hurry to do so.

"When we think about growth, whether it's internal or external, we don't believe in blowing up our balance sheet," Kerr said.

The company is not interested in expanding in thermal coal, and Kerr said South32 would not be bidding for the Australian metallurgical coal mines that Anglo American has put up for sale. On the expansion front, copper, nickel and zinc were most attractive to South32, he said.