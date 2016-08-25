South32 expects its key commodity prices to fall from second quarter levels

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - South32 expects prices for its commodities to fall from where they were in the second quarter as it does not expect China's fiscal stimulus, which helped boost demand for metals earlier this year, to be sustained.

"So I still do expect prices to moderate compared to what we've seen probably in the last quarter," South32 Chief Executive Graham Kerr told reporters on a conference call.

"I don't necessarily expect to see them go as low as what they were at the start of the calendar year or the end of last calendar year, but I certainly don't think it's up prices from here."