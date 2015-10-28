FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sheriff's deputy to be fired in South Carolina classroom altercation: MSNBC
October 28, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Sheriff's deputy to be fired in South Carolina classroom altercation: MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Richland County Sheriff's Department Officer Senior Deputy Ben Fields is pictured with Karen Beaman (R), Principal of Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary School after receiving Culture of Excellence Award at Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary School in Columbia, South Carolina on November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Richland County Sheriff's Department/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The white sheriff’s deputy who was caught on video flipping a black high school student out of her classroom chair in Columbia, South Carolina, will be relieved of duty, MSNBC reported on Wednesday.

MSNBC, citing sources, said the firing of Ben Fields, a sheriff’s deputy in Richland County, South Carolina, is expected to be announced during a noon news conference.

A spokesman for the Richland County sheriff’s office declined to comment when asked about the report.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

