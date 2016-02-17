FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. admiral says missiles on Paracels would be 'indication of militarization'
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 17, 2016 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. admiral says missiles on Paracels would be 'indication of militarization'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The deployment of missiles on the Paracel islands in the South China Sea would be contrary to China’s pledge not to militarize the region, Admiral Harry Harris, commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, said on Wednesday.

Harris said such a move would represent “a militarization of the South China Sea in ways that President Xi said he not do.”

“It would be a clear indication of militarization,” Harris told a briefing in Tokyo, where he is meeting with Japanese defense officials.

China has deployed an advanced surface-to-air missile system to one of the disputed islands it controls in the South China Sea, according to Taiwan and U.S. officials, a move that has raised tensions in the region.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.