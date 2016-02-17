U.S. admiral says missiles on Paracels would be 'indication of militarization'

TOKYO (Reuters) - The deployment of missiles on the Paracel islands in the South China Sea would be contrary to China’s pledge not to militarize the region, Admiral Harry Harris, commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, said on Wednesday.

Harris said such a move would represent “a militarization of the South China Sea in ways that President Xi said he not do.”

“It would be a clear indication of militarization,” Harris told a briefing in Tokyo, where he is meeting with Japanese defense officials.

China has deployed an advanced surface-to-air missile system to one of the disputed islands it controls in the South China Sea, according to Taiwan and U.S. officials, a move that has raised tensions in the region.