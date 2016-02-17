FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry sees 'very serious' U.S.-China talks on South China Sea
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 17, 2016 / 4:13 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry sees 'very serious' U.S.-China talks on South China Sea

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves as he arrives in a meeting room for the start of a 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Rancho Mirage, California February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expects to have “very serious” talks with China after reports Beijing deployed an advanced surface-to-air missile system to a disputed island in the South China Sea, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

“There is every evidence, every day that there has been an increase of militarization of one kind or another. It’s of serious concern,” Kerry told reporters when asked about the reported deployment. “We have had these conversations with the Chinese and I am confident that over the next days we will have further very serious conversation on this.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.