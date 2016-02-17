FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan president-elect Tsai says tensions higher in South China Sea, self control needed
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 17, 2016 / 2:11 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan president-elect Tsai says tensions higher in South China Sea, self control needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Tensions are now higher in the South China Sea and all parties should work on peaceful solutions, said Tsai Ing-wen, president-elect of Taiwan, which is a claimant in the disputed maritime area.

Tsai said parties should also work on “self-control principles” to find solutions, when asked about the issue by reporters on Wednesday.

Tsai’s comments come after an “apparent deployment” by China of surface-to-air missiles on Woody Island in the South China Sea.

The deployment, first reported by Fox News, could raise tensions in an area claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Tsai won Taiwan’s presidential election held in January. She will be sworn in May.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Writing by J.R. Wu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.