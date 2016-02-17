Taiwan defense ministry confirms China surface-to-air missiles in South China Sea

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has deployed surface-to-air missiles on Woody Island in the South China Sea, Taiwan defense ministry spokesman Major General David Lo told Reuters on Wednesday.

No other details of the deployment can be disclosed, Lo said.

Taiwan’s defense ministry “will closely watch subsequent developments,” he said.

“Interested parties should work together to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea region and refrain from taking any unilateral measures that would increase tensions.”