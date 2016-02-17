FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan defense ministry confirms China surface-to-air missiles in South China Sea
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
February 17, 2016 / 2:25 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan defense ministry confirms China surface-to-air missiles in South China Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has deployed surface-to-air missiles on Woody Island in the South China Sea, Taiwan defense ministry spokesman Major General David Lo told Reuters on Wednesday.

No other details of the deployment can be disclosed, Lo said.

Taiwan’s defense ministry “will closely watch subsequent developments,” he said.

“Interested parties should work together to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea region and refrain from taking any unilateral measures that would increase tensions.”

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Michael Perry

