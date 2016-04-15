FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Chinese officer visits disputed South China Sea reefs
#World News
April 15, 2016 / 9:04 AM / in a year

Top Chinese officer visits disputed South China Sea reefs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Fan Changlong delivers a speech at the sixth Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, China, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - One of China’s top military officers has visited some of the islands and reefs in the disputed South China Sea, China’s Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Fan Changlong, one of the vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission which controls China’s military, went “recently” to see soldiers based there and inspecting building work, the ministry said in a short statement.

It did not say which islands or reefs he had visited.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said in Manila he will visit a U.S. aircraft carrier transiting the South China Sea on Friday, a move likely to upset China, which has been increasingly asserting its territorial claims.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

