FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indonesian president to visit Natuna Islands to reinforce sovereignty
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 22, 2016 / 12:54 PM / a year ago

Indonesian president to visit Natuna Islands to reinforce sovereignty

Indonesian President Joko Widodo waits inside the presidential palace before a meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia March 15, 2016.Darren Whiteside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo will travel on Thursday to the Natuna Islands to reinforce the country's sovereignty in the area near the South China Sea, a senior official said.

Asked the reason for the trip to the remote islands, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Agung told reporters, "Natuna is the territory of Indonesia, that is final. As head of the government and the state, the president wants to ensure that Natuna is part of Indonesia's sovereignty."

Indonesia's foreign minister on Wednesday rejected China's stance that the two Asian nations have overlapping claims in the South China Sea, where there has been a run of skirmishes between Indonesian navy ships and Chinese vessels.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.