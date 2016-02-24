FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Suga: Government gathering info on China's move with 'serious interest'
February 24, 2016 / 2:51 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Suga: Government gathering info on China's move with 'serious interest'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Wednesday the country was gathering and analyzing information on China’s moves in the South China Sea with “serious interest”.

China is “changing the operational landscape” in the South China Sea by deploying missiles and radar as part of efforts to militarily dominate East Asia, a senior U.S. military official said on Tuesday.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga repeated the government’s concerns about China’s moves, saying Japan would cooperate with related nations.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

