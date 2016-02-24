Japan's Suga: Government gathering info on China's move with 'serious interest'

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Wednesday the country was gathering and analyzing information on China’s moves in the South China Sea with “serious interest”.

China is “changing the operational landscape” in the South China Sea by deploying missiles and radar as part of efforts to militarily dominate East Asia, a senior U.S. military official said on Tuesday.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga repeated the government’s concerns about China’s moves, saying Japan would cooperate with related nations.