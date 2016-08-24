FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Philippines' Duterte says Southeast Asia will insist China respects sea ruling
August 24, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Philippines' Duterte says Southeast Asia will insist China respects sea ruling

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a news conference in Davao city, southern Philippines August 21, 2016. Picture taken August 21, 2016.Lean Daval Jr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said Southeast Asian countries will insist on China respecting last month's ruling in the Hague even if Manila does not raise it at a summit in Laos next month.

"Whether we like it or not, that arbitral judgment would be insisted by the whole countries in Southeast Asia," Duterte told reporters.

An arbitration court in the Hague infuriated China in July when it ruled that China had no historical title over the South China Sea and it had breached the Philippines' sovereign rights with various actions there.

Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Nick Macfie

