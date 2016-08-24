Philippines' Duterte says Southeast Asia will insist China respects sea ruling

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said Southeast Asian countries will insist on China respecting last month's ruling in the Hague even if Manila does not raise it at a summit in Laos next month.

"Whether we like it or not, that arbitral judgment would be insisted by the whole countries in Southeast Asia," Duterte told reporters.

An arbitration court in the Hague infuriated China in July when it ruled that China had no historical title over the South China Sea and it had breached the Philippines' sovereign rights with various actions there.