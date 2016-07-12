China carries out calibration tests at new South China Sea airports

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese civilian aircraft successfully carried out calibration tests on two new airports in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Tuesday, state news agency Xinhua said.

It said the two airports were on Mischief Reef and Subi Reef, and the facilities will help with personnel transfers to the Spratlys.

The announcement came as a tribunal in The Hague said none of the Spratly islands granted China an exclusive economic zone.