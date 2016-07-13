China says has right to set up air defense zone in South China Sea

Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen in the waters around Fiery Cross Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in this still image from video taken by a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft provided by the United States Navy May 21, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

BEIJNG (Reuters) - China has the right to set up an air defense zone in the South China Sea, but this will depend on the level of threats faced, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin said on Wednesday.

China hopes to return to bilateral talks with Manila over the South China Sea, Liu said, following a ruling by an international arbitration panel which found in favor of the Philippines on a number of disputes in the region.