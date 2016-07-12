FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China military says South China Sea ruling won't affect sovereignty
July 12, 2016 / 8:42 AM / a year ago

China military says South China Sea ruling won't affect sovereignty

A soldier stands guard outside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing, China, March 7, 2016.Jason Lee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday no matter how an arbitration court rules on a case about the South China Sea it will not affect China's sovereignty.

"No matter what kind of ruling is to be made, Chinese armed forces will firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and maritime interests and rights, firmly uphold regional peace and stability, and deal with all kinds of threats and challenges," it said, in a bilingual Chinese and English statement.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

