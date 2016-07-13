FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU 'doesn't take stance on sovereignty' in South China Sea: Mogherini
#World News
July 13, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

EU 'doesn't take stance on sovereignty' in South China Sea: Mogherini

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini talks to the media as she arrives at the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Wednesday that the European Union does not take a stance on sovereignty in South China Sea.

Speaking in Beijing, Mogherini said the EU called on all parties to respect legal decisions and uphold the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, including freedom of navigation.

European Council President Donald Tusk said he hoped an arbitration court ruling over the South China Sea that angered China would be a positive moment in resolving outstanding issues in the disputed waters.

Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie

