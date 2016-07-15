FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Japan PM tells China's Li international law must be respected: Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves after a sign ceremony of the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator on July 15, 2016.Wang Zhao/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that a rules-based international order must be respected, Japan's Kyodo news agency on Friday quoted a senior Japanese official as saying.

An arbitration court in The Hague ruled this week China has no historic title over the waters of the South China Sea and that it has breached the Philippines' sovereign rights with its actions, infuriating Beijing, which dismissed the case as a farce.

Abe held talks with Li on the sidelines of a summit of Asian and European leaders, known as ASEM, in Mongolia.

Reporting by Linda Sieg, Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie

