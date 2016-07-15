FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan, Vietnam agree South China Sea ruling must be observed-Kyodo
#World News
July 15, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Japan, Vietnam agree South China Sea ruling must be observed-Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives for the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit of Heads of State and Government (ASEM11) in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, 15 July 2016. Mongolia hosts the 11th ASEM Summit of Heads of State and Government (ASEM11) in its capital city Ulan Bator from 15 to 16 July 2016.Wu Hong/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart that an arbitration court's decision this week on the South China Sea must be observed, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Friday.

The court in The Hague ruled China has no historic title over the waters of the South China Sea and that it has breached the Philippines' sovereign rights with its actions, infuriating Beijing, which dismissed the case as a farce.

Abe and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc were in Mongolia for a summit of Asian and European leaders, known as ASEM.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie

