FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Taiwan fishermen pack flags, noodles, set sail for disputed South China Sea 'island'
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 20, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Taiwan fishermen pack flags, noodles, set sail for disputed South China Sea 'island'

Supporters pose for photos with Taiwanese fishermen before setting sail to Itu Aba, which Taiwan calls Taiping, Taiwan's sole holding in the disputed Spratly Islands, in protest against a tribunal's ruling on the South China Sea, in Pingtung, Taiwan July 20, 2016.Damon Lin

Damon Lin

2 Min Read

PINGTUNG, Taiwan (Reuters) - Five Taiwanese fishing boats set sail for Taiwan's sole holding in the South China Sea on Wednesday in protest against a court ruling that deems it a rock rather than an island, limiting its rights to surrounding resource-rich waters.

Festooned with Taiwan flags, the fishing boats, loaded with eggs and instant noodles, left the south coast for a week-long trip to Itu Aba, about 1,600 km (1,000 miles) away.

The move is largely symbolic as Taiwan has occupied Itu Aba, which it calls Taiping, for decades.

Taiwan refuses to recognizes last week's ruling in a case lodged by the Philippines in the Hague that denies China's vast claims to the South China Sea.

Taiwan, formally known as the "Republic of China" and deemed by China a renegade province, is also a claimant in the South China Sea. The maps China bases its claims on date to when Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists ruled China before they fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing the Chinese civil war to Mao Zedong's Communists.

A Taiwanese fishing boat sets sail to Itu Aba, which Taiwan calls Taiping, Taiwan's sole holding in the disputed Spratly Islands, in protest against a tribunal's ruling on the South China Sea, in Pingtung, Taiwan July 20, 2016.Damon Lin

The Philippines argued that no feature in the disputed Spratly Islands could be legally considered islands because they lack the ability to sustain human habitation or economic life.

"This is to protest the demotion of Taiping from an island to a rock and zoning the waters to the Philippines," Lo Chiang-fei, spokesman for the expedition, told reporters.

Slideshow (2 Images)

"When they get there, they will land, get fresh water to show this place can sustain human life and bring it back."

Nearly 200 marine-trained coast guard personnel are stationed on Itu Aba.

The court ruling under the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea gave Itu Aba only 12 nautical miles of territorial waters. Only islands that can sustain human habitation are allowed a greater 200 nautical miles of "exclusive economic zone".

China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more than $5 trillion of trade moves annually. Along with Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam have rival claims.

Additional reporting by J.R. Wu in TAIPEI; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.