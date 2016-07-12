FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Trump adviser: parties should respect South China Sea court decision
July 12, 2016 / 5:44 PM / a year ago

Trump adviser: parties should respect South China Sea court decision

Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea in this still image from video taken by a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft provided by the United States Navy May 21, 2015. U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An adviser to Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump said on Tuesday that countries involved in a dispute over the South China Sea should respect an arbitration court's ruling that China has no historic title over the waters.

"We urge all parties in the dispute to respect the decision of the international court and resolve matters peacefully," said Peter Navarro, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, who advises Trump on trade issues and China.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; editing by Grant McCool

