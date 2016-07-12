FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Vietnam welcomes South China Sea ruling, reasserts its own claims
#World News
July 12, 2016 / 11:12 AM / a year ago

Vietnam welcomes South China Sea ruling, reasserts its own claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam welcomed a ruling by an international arbitration court concerning the South China Sea on Tuesday, saying it strongly supports peaceful resolution of disputes, while reasserting its own sovereignty claims.

"Vietnam welcomes the arbitration court issuing its final ruling," foreign ministry spokesman, Le Hai Binh, said in a statement.

"Vietnam strongly supports the resolution of the disputes in the South China Sea by peaceful means, including diplomatic and legal processes and refraining from the use or threats to use force, in accordance with international law."

The ministry said it would issue a more detailed comment on the content of the ruling at a later time and reasserted Vietnam's claim of sovereignty over the Paracel and Spratly island, and its jurisdiction over its Exclusive Economic Zone.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Lincoln Feast

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
