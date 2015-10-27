U.S. says deployment of warship near Chinese artificial island should not affect ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The deployment of a U.S. warship near an artificial island built by China in disputed waters of the South China Sea should not have any negative impact on relations between Washington and Beijing, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

The U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen sailed close to one of China’s man-made islands on Tuesday, drawing an angry rebuke from Beijing, which said it had tracked and warned the ship and called in the U.S. ambassador to protest.