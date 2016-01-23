FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China taking 'self-isolating' steps in South China Sea: Pentagon
January 22, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

China taking 'self-isolating' steps in South China Sea: Pentagon

Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea in this still image from video taken by a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft provided by the United States Navy May 21, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The United States is not looking for conflict with China but steps it is taking in the South China Sea are self-isolating and prompting other countries to seek help from Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said on Friday.

“I‘m not one of those people who believes conflict between the United States and China is inevitable, it’s certainly not desirable, I don’t think it’s likely,” Carter said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We don’t seek to ask people to take sides. We do know that people are coming to us increasingly. Why is that? It is because China is taking some steps that I fear are self-isolating, driving towards a result that none of us wants,” he said, in reference to Chinese measures in the South China Sea.

Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Alexander Smith

