China warships warned U.S. navy patrol in South China Sea
#World News
October 27, 2015 / 1:13 PM / 2 years ago

China warships warned U.S. navy patrol in South China Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese warships gave warnings to a U.S. navy ship as it patrolled close to China’s man-made islands in the South China Sea, China’s defense ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the military would take all necessary steps to protect the country’s interests.

The ministry made the comments in a statement on its website after a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer sailed close to the islands in disputed waters earlier on Tuesday.

Reporting by Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

