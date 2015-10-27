White House says U.S. will fly, sail where law allows

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. freedom-of-navigation operations, including one in the South China Sea on Tuesday, do not assert any unique rights, the White House said on Tuesday, adding that the United States will fly and sail anywhere international law allows.

Asked about the patrol of a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer near China’s manmade islands in the South China Sea, White House spokesman Eric Schultz said he could not discuss details about military operations, but added: “Our freedom of navigation operations do not assert any specific U.S. rights.”