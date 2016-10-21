White House confirms freedom-of-navigation operation in South China Sea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House confirmed on Friday that a U.S. Navy warship

sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea and said the operation was meant to uphold nations' rights to navigation under international law.

"This operation demonstrated that coastal states may not unlawfully restrict the navigation rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea that the United States and all states are entitled to exercise under international law," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.