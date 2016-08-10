FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says it's aware of reports Vietnam fortified South China Sea islands
#World News
August 10, 2016 / 6:58 PM / a year ago

U.S. says it's aware of reports Vietnam fortified South China Sea islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is aware of reports that Vietnam has deployed missile systems on several of its outposts on the Spratly islands in the disputed South China Sea, the State Department said on Wednesday.

State Department Spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said at a news briefing that the United States is aware of the reports and added: "We continue to call on all South China Sea claimants to avoid actions that build tensions, take practical steps to build confidence and intensify efforts that find peaceful, diplomatic solutions to dispute."

Reporting by Ruthy Munoz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
