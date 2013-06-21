FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia blames eight firms for fires affecting region
June 21, 2013

Indonesia blames eight firms for fires affecting region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Friday blamed eight companies, including Singapore’s Sinar Mas and Asia Pacific Resources International (APRIL), for fires raging on its island of Sumatra that have sent hazardous levels of smog to neighboring Singapore.

“The majority of hotspots in Riau (province) are inside APRIL and Sinar Mas concessions,” senior presidential aide Kuntoro Mangkusubroto told Reuters.

The environment minister said not all eight companies were Singapore based, but declined to name the rest of them.

Reporting by Michael Taylor; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Ron Popeski

