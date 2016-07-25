FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Southern Copper reports 24.7 percent fall in second-quarter profit versus year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp (SCCO.N) (SO2i.LM) said on Monday that its net profit fell 24.7 percent to $221.9 million, or $0.29 per share, in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier as copper prices continued to slump.

The Arizona-based miner, which operates in Peru and Mexico, said its copper output rose 26.1 percent in the second quarter year-on-year thanks to surging output at its Buenavista mine.

Southern said it produced 447,503 tonnes of copper in the first half of 2016 and expects 913,500 tonnes for the full year.

Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by W Simon

