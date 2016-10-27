FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Southern Copper reports doubling of net income in third quarter year-on-year
October 27, 2016 / 11:51 PM / 10 months ago

Southern Copper reports doubling of net income in third quarter year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp on Thursday reported a 100 percent year-on-year rise in its third quarter net profit to $197.6 million as sales rose and costs fell at its Buenavista mine in Mexico.

The result was under the mean market estimate of $224 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Arizona-based miner, owned by Grupo Mexico, said its copper output rose 25 percent to about 225,000 tonnes in the third quarter from the same period in 2015 thanks to Buenavista.

Southern has mining operations in Mexico and Peru and said it expects to produce 905,600 tonnes in all of 2016.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler

