Australia's Macquarie to sell stake in Southern Cross Media for $99 million

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd is seeking to sell part of its stake in regional television and radio broadcaster Southern Cross Media Group Ltd for about A$130 million ($99 million), according to a term sheet given to fund managers.

Macquarie Securities Australia sent the letter on Thursday afternoon seeking buyers for 15.7 percent, or 120.3 million shares, of Southern Cross, two fund managers told Reuters.

Macquarie is looking to sell the stake in a block trade at A$1.08 a share, 8 percent less than the stock’s closing price on Wednesday, said the fund managers, who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and so declined to be identified.

The book is due to close at 6 pm on Thursday for domestic investors and midnight for global institutions.

A Macquarie spokeswoman declined to comment.

Macquarie owned about 200 million shares, or 26 percent, of Southern Cross as at November 2015, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The sale comes after Australia announced plans to deregulate the media sector, opening the door for a raft of potential mergers and acquisitions by major media companies.