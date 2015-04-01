FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea becomes latest to impose cockpit 'rule of two' after Germanwings crash
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 1, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea becomes latest to impose cockpit 'rule of two' after Germanwings crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday it will require at least two or more people to be working in the cockpit of an aircraft in flight in the aftermath of a Germanwings crash last month that killed 150 people.

The rule takes effect immediately, the country’s transport ministry said in a statement. Investigators probing the crash of the plane operated by Lufthansa’s low-cost subsidiary believe the plane’s co-pilot was alone in the cockpit when he deliberately steered the jet into the French Alps.

All of the country’s airlines, including Korean Air Lines Co Ltd, Asiana Airlines Inc and low-cost carriers such as Jeju Air Co Ltd, will be required to align internal safety plans with the new rule by April 10. Korean Air and Jeju Air already operated the rule on a voluntary basis.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.