U.S. may deploy aircraft carrier to Korean peninsula next month: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - The United States is considering deploying an aircraft carrier to the Korean peninsula next month, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said on Sunday.

U.S. Forces Korea said it had no knowledge of the matter, when asked about the Yonhap report.

U.S. forces flew a B-52 bomber over its ally South Korea on Sunday following North Korea’s nuclear bomb test last week.

Yonhap said it was possible that a carrier would join a U.S.-South Korea joint naval exercise to send a warning message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who said his country conducted a hydrogen bomb test as a self-defense step against what it said was a U.S. threat of nuclear war.