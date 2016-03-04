FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Giant pandas get official welcome in new South Korean home
March 4, 2016 / 1:42 AM / 2 years ago

Giant pandas get official welcome in new South Korean home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INCHEON, South Korea - Giant pandas, Ai Bao and Le Bao, received an official welcome at Incheon International airport on Thursday after their arrival from China.

    Chinese and South Korean officials were on hand to greet the panda pair, the first to arrive in South Korea in 22 years, who will be on loan to South Korea for 15 years.

    “China’s national treasure pandas coming to South Korea is a good example to show bilateral cooperation for the protection of the environment,” said Jeong Yeon-man, South Korea’s vice minister of environment.

    The pandas, who will be in quarantine for a month, will be shown to the public in April.

