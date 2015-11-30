FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea legislature approves free-trade pact with China
November 30, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea legislature approves free-trade pact with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s parliament on Monday ratified a free-trade agreement with China, authorizing the expansion of relations with the country’s biggest trading partner.

The pact, signed by the two countries in June and set to take effect as early as this year, will reduce barriers to commerce, but leaves in place curbs on rice and automobiles.

South Korea is one of the few developed countries that runs a surplus with China - to the tune of $55.2 billion in 2014, according to the country’s presidential office - thanks to exports of smartphones, flat screen TVs, and semiconductors.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

