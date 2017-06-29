Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
SEOUL Franklin Templeton has sold some of its Korea treasury bond holdings in recent weeks as part of its portfolio adjustment, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
No other foreign institutional funds appear to be pulling back from Korean treasuries other than Franklin Templeton for now, the person said, declining to be named due to the sensitive nature of the issue.
Market participants estimated a total 3 trillion won ($2.63 billion) was reduced from the fund's holdings of short-dated KTB covering June 27 and June 28.
(Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee, writing by Cynthia Kim)
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc may be on the verge of becoming Bank of America Corp's largest shareholder, after the bank raised its dividend in the wake of a positive assessment of its ability to handle market stresses.