South Korea says government has no current plans for a supplementary budget
April 14, 2016 / 1:21 AM / a year ago

South Korea says government has no current plans for a supplementary budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korea's new finance minister Yoo Il-ho answers questions from reporters during his visit to a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s government has no current plans for a supplementary budget, a spokesman at the finance ministry told Reuters on Thursday, reiterating its previously stated stance.

The comments came after Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said in a media interview on the sidelines of international meetings in the U.S. that the government could draw up a supplementary budget if the economic situation changes.

Another senior finance ministry official told Reuters the current economic situation does not meet the legal conditions needed to draw up an additional budget.

Reporting by Shinhyung Lee; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

