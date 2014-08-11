Factbox: South Korea's central bank and the government

SEOUL (Reuters) - The Bank of Korea is expected to cut interest rates this week, a Reuters survey shows, in what would mark a sharp turnaround from its recent hawkish policy stance and raise questions about the bank’s ability to forge its independence in the face of government pressure.

Here is information on the Bank of Korea’s structure and its relationship with the government:

MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE

Rate decisions are made by this seven-member committee. In 1997, revision of a law took committee chairmanship away from the finance minister and gave it to the BOK governor. This deprived the finance ministry of voting rights in the committee.

The BOK reviews interest rate policy on the second Thursday of each month in principle and releases minutes within three weeks, but the minutes do not identify speakers.

POWERFUL PRESIDENTIAL SYSTEM

The BOK has full operational autonomy in theory, but the president has the right to appoint or fire the governor.

There also is a way that the president can veto a monetary policy board decision, though this has never happened. Before a decision can be vetoed, the finance minister has to request that the board take a second vote on a policy decision.

Analysts contend that while a presidential veto is very unlikely, the possibility of one could pressure committee members to pay closer attention to the government’s opinion.

The governor’s term is four years and the president can re-appoint him/her for a second term, though no incumbent has been reappointed since the 1970s.

The senior deputy governor serves for three years and can be reappointed for a second term.

The BOK is required to receive the Ministry of Strategy and Finance’s approval on its annual budget and hold talks with the ministry when setting the central bank’s three-year inflation target.

PAST CONFLICTS

In certain occasions in the past, the BOK has been in conflict with the finance ministry over foreign-exchange policy and with the Financial Services Commission over supervisory rights on commercial banks and financial companies.

The BOK carries out foreign-currency intervention on behalf of the finance ministry, but the central bank tends to prefer keeping intervention to a minimum because it has to pay the cost of ensuring that the impact of currency action doesn’t destabilize the economy.

The central bank gave up supervisory power over banks and financial firms in the late 1990s, but regained a limited say in late 2011 because it has the responsibility to manage money supply.

For about two years, starting in early 2010, the government of President Lee Myung-bak used the right for a vice finance minister to attend the central bank’s monthly policy meeting. This was the first time in more than a decade a government had exercised this right.

Also during Lee’s tenure, a weekly high-profile meeting on the economy was attended by BOK Governor Kim Choong-soo, who had previously been the president’s senior economic secretary.

Lee’s single five-year term ended in early 2013, and he was succeeded as president by Park Geun-hye. After she took office, the Finance Ministry said it would not exercise its right to attend BOK meetings.