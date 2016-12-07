FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
South Korea central bank sees knock to exports if China shipments to U.S. is reduced
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 7, 2016 / 3:27 AM / 9 months ago

South Korea central bank sees knock to exports if China shipments to U.S. is reduced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank on Wednesday said any reduction in China's exports to the United States would hamper shipments from Asia's fourth-largest economy as it would cut demand for Korea's intermediary goods.

In a study detailing potential fallout on South Korea's economy, the Bank of Korea said a 10 percent reduction in China's exports to the U.S. will cut overall sales out of Korea by 0.36 percent, based on the assumption of renewed U.S. trade protectionist policies.

South Korea's electronics, semiconductors and petrochemical industries are some of the most vulnerable sectors to a potential damage in China-U.S. trades, the paper said.

Republican Donald Trump's upset win in the Nov. 8 presidential election has heightened worries about U.S. trade policy after the New York billionaire threatened to tear up international trade deals and slap import tariffs during a boisterous campaign.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.