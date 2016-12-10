FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
South Korea central bank: market impact of impeachment vote seems limited
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 10, 2016 / 2:43 AM / 8 months ago

South Korea central bank: market impact of impeachment vote seems limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol attends at a news conference at Seoul Foreign Correspondent's Club January 22, 2015.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Saturday the financial market impact of parliament's vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye seemed limited, but vowed to closely monitor the markets.

"There seems to be limited impact," the Bank of Korea said in a statement after a meeting to review policy measures to contain any fallout from Friday's impeachment vote.

The bank's Governor Lee Ju-yeol asked his officials to closely monitor the markets as uncertainties are high, the bank said.

The impeachment vote must be approved by the Constitutional Court, a process that could take months. Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn assumes presidential duties on an interim basis until the court's ruling.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.