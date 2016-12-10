South Korea central bank: market impact of impeachment vote seems limited

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol attends at a news conference at Seoul Foreign Correspondent's Club January 22, 2015.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Saturday the financial market impact of parliament's vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye seemed limited, but vowed to closely monitor the markets.

"There seems to be limited impact," the Bank of Korea said in a statement after a meeting to review policy measures to contain any fallout from Friday's impeachment vote.

The bank's Governor Lee Ju-yeol asked his officials to closely monitor the markets as uncertainties are high, the bank said.

The impeachment vote must be approved by the Constitutional Court, a process that could take months. Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn assumes presidential duties on an interim basis until the court's ruling.