South Korea central bank members saw higher economic, financial risks: minutes

SEOUL (Reuters) - Many of South Korea’s central bank board members saw increased risks both in terms of the economic recovery and financial stability at their February policy meeting, according to the meeting minutes released on Wednesday.

These economic hazards were best served by keeping policy steady, the members concurred, as the effects of an interest rate cut were uncertain and could even end up stoking more financial instability, the minutes from the Feb. 16 meeting showed.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said at the time that all but one of the monetary policy committee’s seven members voted to hold the policy rate steady at 1.50 percent.

The minutes showed that Ha Sung-keun, who was the sole dissenter to vote for a 25 basis-point cut in the policy rate at the meeting, had cautioned that economic growth would likely miss the central bank’s forecast of 3.0 percent for this year by a wide margin.

“Economic growth is expected to fall far short of the expected path as the recovery in domestic demand is weakening and the economic agents’ sentiment is shrinking at a time when the pace of decline in exports is expanding more than expected,” Ha was quoted as saying at the meeting.

But given the prevailing uncertainty in the global economy, a majority of the board believed the central bank ought to take a more patient approach to policy making rather than deliver a cut and heighten financial instability.