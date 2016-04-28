FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea central bank chief: No need to be overly pessimistic on economic outlook
April 28, 2016 / 5:41 AM / a year ago

South Korea central bank chief: No need to be overly pessimistic on economic outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank chief said there is no need to be overly pessimistic about future global economic conditions.

“It is indeed a big problem because the global economy is currently unable to recover its previous growth pace despite full use of monetary, fiscal and structural reform policies,” said Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol in an interview published Thursday in the bank’s newsletter for employees.

“Of course we are seriously contemplating this situation but there is no need to be overly pessimistic about these situations,” he said.

Lee also said uncertainties inside and outside the country have been too high, making forecasts difficult.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk

